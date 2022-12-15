Kazakh Senate enshrines in law guarantees of investors’ rights in Kazakhstan and UAE

Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed on the mutual protection of investments. The Kazakh Senate has ratified the document on the promotion and protection of investments signed by the governments. The agreement envisages the expansion of bilateral partnership, which has already reached a high level. Thus, there are 371 legal entities with the participation of UAE capital registered in Kazakhstan. 22 projects worth over US$5 billion are at various stages of implementation. Overall, during the first half of 2022, the inflow into the country has doubled, amounting to US$128 million. Since 2005, UAE investment in Kazakhstan has amounted to nearly US$3 billion.

«The agreement provides a legal framework for cooperation by securing guarantees for the investors’ rights in their investment activities. It also envisages protection from expropriation by providing access to international arbitration. In addition, the document ensures fair and equitable treatment of outward investment by foreign governments. It bears noting that this document contributes to the improvement of the investment climate and the further development of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the countries,» Kairat Umarov, Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister, said.