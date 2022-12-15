Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with EAEU countries increases by 7.3%

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries is growing. In the first 10 months of 2022, it amounted to nearly US$23 billion. This is seven percent more compared to the same period in 2021, according to the Bureau of National Statistics. Overall, since the beginning of the year, exports of goods have amounted to over US$7.7 billion. It bears noting that the largest share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover with the Union member states belongs to Russia, followed by Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Armenia.