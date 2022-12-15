Kazakh Parliament ratifies emergency management agreements with Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

Kazakhstan will cooperate with Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in addressing emergency situations. Members of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament ratified agreements in the field of civil defense, prevention and liquidation of emergencies. The documents will allow the parties to exchange experience in the field of forecasting and preparation of the population for what to do in the event of a threat and occurrence of emergency. They also foresee the opportunity of training in educational institutions for civil protection specialists. Apart from that, assistance in the elimination of major accidents on the territory of the countries participating in the agreement will also be provided. In the event of an emergency the rescue units will be able to cross the borders and import special equipment on the territory of these states.