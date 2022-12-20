1.2 trillion tenge invested in Kazakh capital in 2022

The Kazakh capital attracted over 1.2 trillion tenge of investment in 2022. The construction sector accounted for the largest share, or 53 percent, of the investment, and the rest funds were used for transport, warehousing, and the industrial sector. According to the Astana Mayor's Office, the city holds a leading position in terms of investment in housing construction. It ranks second in terms of the non-oil sector investment, and third with regard to fixed-asset investment. It is worth noting that there are six projects with foreign participation worth 100 billion tenge at the development stage in the capital to date. These are factories for the production of electric motors, confectionery products, and baby food, as well as modern warehouse facilities.