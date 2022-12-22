Foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan rises by 28%

Kazakhstan has attracted investments worth nearly US$14.5 billion in the first six months of 2022. It is a 28-percent increase compared to the same period last year. The majority of investment came from the Netherlands, the U.S., Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Singapore, China, South Korea, France and the UK, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov announced at the press briefing. He expressed hope that by the end of the year, Kazakhstan will be able to increase the amount of foreign direct investment attracted in the country's economy almost twofold to US$24 billion, and in seven years’ time to bring this figure to US$150 billion. Aidarov notes that Kazakhstan is currently pursuing an active investment policy abroad. Thus, talks have been held with over 3,000 companies since the start of the year.

“As a result a total of 2,700 meetings were held at the central level so far. That is, all the sectoral ministries of the country held talks on the projects related to their field of activity. Later, there were meetings held with those investors who expressed great interest in expanding their business in Kazakhstan. They visited the regions of the country and discussed the implementation of the corresponding projects with the local authorities. We expect at least 40 projects to be implemented by the end of the year. A total of 36 projects have been launched so far,” Aidarov said.