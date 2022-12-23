Kazakh State Commission discusses development of single-industry towns

The annual limit of the state budget will be increased to this end. The funds will be used for major repairs of the housing stock and infrastructure. It is also planned to step up implementation of new investment projects. At present, a special pool composed of 86 anchor projects worth over 2 trillion tenge has been formed in single-industry towns. Enterprises are set to be launched there in the mining and metallurgical, chemical industries, agriculture, construction, and mechanical engineering. There are 27 single-industry towns in Kazakhstan to date. The volume of their industrial production over the past six years has exceeded 11 trillion tenge, which is one-third of the total rate of the country.