Kazakhstan produces over 90,000 passenger vehicles since start of 2022

Kazakhstan reports a one-quarter increase in the production of vehicles. A total of about 100,000 cars were produced in the first 11 months of this year. To date, passenger cars accounted for the bulk of the production, just over 90,000 units were manufactured in the period from January to November. The growth over the year amounted to 32 percent. A lower number of trucks, buses and other special vehicles were produced in the country. According to Kazakhstan’s Association of Automobile Businesses, the Kostanai plant is leading in the given industry. It has manufactured over 60,000 cars since the beginning of the year. Another enterprise, located in the Almaty region, increased its production by 47 percent to 33,000 cars. Overall, the total value of cars produced per year is estimated by experts at more than one trillion tenge.