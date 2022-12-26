Kazakhstan ready to export goods worth US$411 million to Pakistani market

Kazakhstan is ready to supply the Pakistani market with up to 80 types of goods worth over US$411 million. This was announced at a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan held in Islamabad. The domestic entrepreneurs are interested in exporting grains and legumes, vegetable oil, macaroni, flour and confectionery products, while Pakistan intends to ship fruits and vegetables. Nine documents were signed following the meeting of the intergovernmental commission. It should be noted that last year, the trade turnover between the two countries doubled and amounted to more than US$95 million. However, in the first 10 months of 2022, bilateral trade declined by 8.2 percent.