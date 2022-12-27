National Bank of Kazakhstan approves schedule of base rate decisions for 2023

The decision making schedule regarding the base rate has changed in Kazakhstan. According to the National Bank, from now on they will be announced every Friday. This is done to ensure that a decision comes into force from the beginning of next week. The financial regulator stated that in 2023 it is planned to make eight base rate decisions, four of which will be based on the results of the forecast round. The National Bank of Kazakhstan plans to announce the next decision on the base rate on January 13.