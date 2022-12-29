Kazakhstan’s economy to grow by 4% in 2023

Kazakhstan's economy will continue to grow in 2023. On average, according to experts from ranking.kz, the growth will amount to four percent. Despite the geopolitical situation and global turmoil, the country's GDP is currently demonstrating positive dynamics. Analysts pointed to indicators of the favorable macroeconomic development of Kazakhstan in 2022. Thus, the domestic economy growth rate amounted to 2.7 percent in 11 months. The foreign trade turnover in January-October increased by a third, reaching US$111 billion. Exports rose by almost half, and investment in fixed assets went up by 13 percent. Experts believe the economic growth indicators can be boosted by the support from the fiscal policy. The positive impact will also come from the growth of output in manufacturing, construction, and service sectors, including as a result of the promotion of 10 national projects.