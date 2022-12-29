Digital bank of road industry professionals to be created in Kazakhstan

A digital bank of road industry experts will be created in Kazakhstan, the country’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development reports. This will make it possible to address the acute shortage of qualified personnel. The information system will include students and university graduates, as well as current engineers, foremen, designers and other road construction experts. The database of the digital directory will provide information on the category and work experience of specialists, as well as the skills and certificates they have. At present, the Kazakhstan Highway Research Institute has developed a pilot model of the system and obtained a copyright. It is planned to start filling the database in 2023.