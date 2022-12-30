Kazakhstan extends gas price regulation for another six months

The order on gas price regulation in Kazakhstan has been officially extended for another six months. Corresponding changes were made to the order of the Сhairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The document provides for the extension of the temporary state price regulation for retail sales of liquefied petroleum gas for refueling vehicles at the country’s gas stations until June 30, 2023. It bears noting that the regulation of prices for liquefied petroleum gas was imposed in January 2022 on the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to the document, the marginal price for retail sales of liquefied petroleum gas at filling stations varies from 50 to 70 tenge per liter, depending on the region. The order expires on January 1 of next year.