Astana Hub enrols its 1,000th participant

The number of Astana Hub participants shows rapid growth. Over 200 foreign IT companies out of 400 new ones registered on its platform in the past year. The total number of Astana Hub residents has amounted to 1,000, while the total annual revenue has exceeded 200 billion tenge, CEO of the International Technopark of IT startups Magzhan Madiyev announced. The companies’ IT products are mainly aimed at entering the world markets, he noted. By 2025, it is planned to increase the share of domestic IT exports in monetary terms to US$500 million. To this end, Astana Hub has developed a special acceleration program. In 2022, a total of 35 startup projects completed the given program.

“We have a lot of companies from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Also, there are some companies with the participation of the U.S., India, South Korea, and Singapore. About 800 companies out of 1,000 are Kazakh. They mainly operate in different international markets in North America, Southeast Asia, and other regions,” the CEO said.

Astana Hub also takes part in personnel training for the progress of the IT industry. By 2025, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to train at least 100,000 such specialists. One fifth of them will gain knowledge and upgrade their skills as part of the Tech Orda program developed at the international technopark.

“3,000 students will be allocated 600,000 tenge each to get an education in IT schools. This year, 3,068 students have already started training. Next year, it is planned to launch training of 4,000 students, and then 5,000. Overall, the goal is to support 20,000 professionals in four years,” Madiyev added.