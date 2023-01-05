National Bank: Kazakhstan’s Business Activity Index shows growth

Business activity has increased in Kazakhstan. This was announced by Rustem Orazalin, Director of the Monetary Policy Department of the National Bank of Kazakhstan. However, despite this indicator, the index is still in the negative area. It amounted to 49.2 by the end of last month. The best indicator, equal to 50.4, was recorded in the manufacturing sector due to the increase in the volume of new orders and products. A slight rate increase was also recorded in the construction sector. The index was below 50 in other sectors. The business activity declined in the mining industry due to lower output, the decline in employment rates, and longer delivery times. As for the business climate, its current conditions are evaluated by entrepreneurs as not the best ones. However, the business community has positively assessed the availability of communications and increased demand for finished products.