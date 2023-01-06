Cargo transshipment through Kazakhstan’s seaports increases by 19%

Transshipment via Kazakhstan’s seaports has increased by 19 percent over the first 11 months of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development reports. Experts say that the volumes are expected to keep growing, in particular, after the inclusion of the country’s sea gates in the Seaport Aktau special economic zone. The given issue is currently being discussed. In the future, it will make infrastructure projects in the seaports more attractive for investors. The country’s container volumes have also increased by almost a quarter, according to the relevant ministry. Kazakhstan sees rise in the rail freight turnover as well. In general, the share of Kazakh entrepreneurs in the international cargo transportation market increased by 7 percent.