Kazakhstan set to develop mining and metallurgical complex

Kazakhstan will increase the investment attractiveness and competitiveness of the mining and metallurgical complex. To this end, the government plans to take a set of measures in the coming years, including replenishment of mineral resource base, simplification and automation of business processes on a single platform for subsoil users, as well as deepening the processing of base metals to finished products. The issues related to the industry development were discussed at a meeting of the Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs. According to Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, a set of measures envisaged by the state, and business proposals for the development of this sector will be reflected in the sectoral concepts for the coming five-year period. Meanwhile, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev added that the country holds a leading position globally in terms of mineral reserves. The share of this sector in the country’s GDP amounts to 8.5 percent. Last year, a total of 19 new investment projects worth 232 billion tenge were implemented in the industry. In the first 11 months of 2022, the output increased by 17 percent exceeding 11 trillion tenge.