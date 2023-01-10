Kazakhstan to increase sown areas of rice, vegetables, melons, gourds and forage crops

The sown area in Kazakhstan will amount to more than 23 million hectares in 2023. According to regional authorities, the figures will be identical to the last year’s, the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry reports. The first meeting of the operational team to prepare for spring field work was held in the country. This year, it is also planned to increase the sown area of feed and forage crops. At least 18,000 hectares will be planted with sugar beet. Vegetable and melon crops are expected to increase. Rice planting area will also grow by almost 10,000 hectares. In general, according to the relevant department, the state will continue to deliver programs of subsidizing crop production. For example, almost 11.5 billion tenge will be allocated for the development of seed production by local budgets, and over 31 billion will be spent on fertilizers.