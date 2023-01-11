Kazakhstan to launch agricultural projects worth almost 600 billion tenge

Kazakhstan will launch agricultural projects at a cost of 600 billion tenge, the country’s Agriculture Ministry reported. They are planned to be launched throughout the course of the year. In total, there will be 266 new objects. The department added that seven meat processing plants worth 3.7 billion tenge are expected to be opened in the regions. Their total capacity will be 1.7 thousand tonnes of products per year. Apart from that, it is anticipated to launch 10 projects worth more than 77 billion tenge for poultry farming. 51 commercial dairy farms, 12 milk processing plants and 38 agro-processing plants are also set to open this year. What’s more, two apple orchards, and nine projects for the storage of potatoes, vegetables and grains will appear as well.