Kazakhstan set to introduce state regulation of gas prices

The Kazakh Government will regulate gas prices. The amendments to the draft law on the liquefied natural gas turnover reengineering were approved by members of the Mazhilis in the first reading. The document is aimed at the introduction of state regulation of retail gas prices and their transparency. The bill also proposes compiling data on movements in wholesale prices of liquefied gas and provides for the maximum automation and digitalization of all processes in its market. In particular, the document clarifies the functions of gas market infrastructure facilities, including manufacturing complexes, gas stations and filling points. The responsibility of local authorities for setting the limits of gas distribution within the region is also being strengthened. Once the industry has been digitized, the distribution process will take place in the information system through data analysis. All this would help to regulate the market, MPs said.