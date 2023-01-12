Export potential: Kazakhstan plans to open trade offices in five countries

Kazakhstan is expanding its sales geography. By 2025, the country plans to bring non-oil exports promotion to US$41 billion. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan may soon supply goods worth over US$4 billion to the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, India and Iran. Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stated the need to establish trade offices in these five countries at a board meeting of the Ministry of Trade and Integration. It bears noting that non-oil exports exceeded US$21.5 billion in the first 10 months of last year, according to the Ministry. The increase compared to the previous year was 35 percent. In addition, participants of the export accelerator have made supplies worth more than US$260 million. Apart from that, domestic producers receive support when entering online marketplaces. At present, there are more than 7,500 products presented on one of the popular platforms. Exporters have made wholesale deliveries at a cost of over US$100 million.