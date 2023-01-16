Kazakhstan-Japan Intergovernmental Commission meeting to be held in 2023

The eighth meeting of the Kazakh-Japanese intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held this year in Tokyo, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development reports. The parties intend to discuss partnership in trade and investment, experience exchange in automotive industry, and electrical and electronics engineering, expansion of cooperation in green technology, along with the development of startups in information technology and the electronics industry. It is also planned to discuss the prospects for interaction at a meeting of the Committee on economic cooperation.