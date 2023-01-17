Kazakhstan plans to allocate 444 billion tenge for road construction and repair

Kazakhstan plans to allocate 444 billion tenge from the national budget for the major and medium repairs of roads of regional and district significance. According to the country’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, there are plans to construct and repair highways for a total of 59 projects. Priority is given to those with socio-economic impact. In particular, the construction of the bridge across the Bukhtarma Reservoir will be continued. Also, the reconstruction of the Semei vehicular bridge, along with the road repair in the western regions, will be carried out. These works will be performed following the instructions of the Head of State. Thus, by 2025, it is planned to bring 95 percent of the local roads to the standard condition.