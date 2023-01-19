Kazakhstan to put into action industrial projects worth one trillion tenge in 2023

Industrial facilities worth more than one trillion tenge will be commissioned this year in Kazakhstan. A total of 194 projects are planned to be implemented. To this end, the country intends to adopt sectoral plans and regional import substitution programs. Last year, 160 projects worth two trillion tenge were delivered in the country, according to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. Overall, the sector showed growth of more than one percent. In manufacturing, the output increased by 3.4 percent. Growth exceeding 100 percent was recorded in sectors such as mechanical engineering, non-ferrous metallurgy, chemistry, light industry, and building materials production. At a board meeting of the Ministry, Kazakh Prime Minister put stress on the need to expand the pool of industrial projects. At the same time, the emphasis should be placed on import substitution. According to Alikhan Smailov, it is necessary to develop the mining industry and intensify work on the creation of new enterprises in the industrial sector.