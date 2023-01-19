Transit route training course launched for Kazakh exporters

A training course for Kazakh exporters has been launched on the QazTrade Academy platform. The classes focus on road transit routes. They allow entrepreneurs to learn about historically established logistic directions for Central Asian suppliers, the main problems businesses face along the freight route, and the specifics of the cross-border infrastructure. It bears noting that a series of educational courses for exporters was launched last year by the International Trade Centre together with the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration and the Center for Trade Policy Development. About 100 representatives of small and medium-sized businesses have already been trained on four main topics, including International Trade Rules, Export Process, EU Market Requirements, and Quality and Compliance. The course is available free of charge on a specialized educational platform, the Ministry of Trade and Integration noted.