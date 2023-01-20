Turkish investors look into delivering new investment projects in Kazakhstan

A Turkish investor will participate in a tender for the construction of a thermal power plant in Kokshetau city. Acting CEO of Gap Insaat company Cengel Aziz defined the project as a promising one and expressed the company's interest in expanding its investments in the country at a meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov in Astana. In turn, the PM noted that Turkey is an important strategic partner for Kazakhstan, so that the Kazakh government welcomes the launching of new mutually beneficial projects. Another Turkish company, Alarko Holding, is also considering this option. At the meeting with the Kazakh PM, its President Yildiz Umit Nuri spoke about the prospects for the implementation of new investment projects in the areas of energy, railway and road construction, water treatment and waste processing. Smailov highlighted the great importance of the company's participation in delivering a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan, particularly, in the construction of the Big Almaty Ring Road.