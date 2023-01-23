Mutual trade between Kazakhstan, China reaches record numbers

The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and China reached a record high of more than US$31 billion last year, reported the Kazakh Embassy in China. The positive dynamics of the growth of trade turnover was achieved mainly by increasing supplies of agricultural and chemical products, as well as energy commodities to China. At this rate the agreement between the two Heads of State to increase trade turnover up to US$35 billion by 2030 can be fulfilled much earlier, according to experts.