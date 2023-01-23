Kazakh President receives Air Astana’s CEO Peter Foster

Peter Foster, President of Air Astana, reported to the Head of State on the company's preparations for an IPO in 2024. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the airline's operational and financial performance over the past year and its plans up to 2027. Thus, Air Astana is set to further expand its fleet with the new generation of Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner families of aircraft. Their delivery is scheduled for 2025. The airplanes will allow expanding the geography of flights. The airline's pricing policy to stimulate the growth of passenger traffic was also discussed during the meeting.