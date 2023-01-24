Kazakh commodity producers tap into new markets

Kazakhstan launches the Export Acceleration 2023 program. According to the Ministry of Trade and Integration, the program will select 110 domestic companies with the highest export potential. They will be assisted in entering new markets through international trading platforms. Thus, this year the list of priority countries for goods produced in Kazakhstan has significantly expanded. In addition to the usual countries for Kazakh exports, such as Russia, China, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan, the markets of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam will be available to producers of domestic goods. What’s more, by the end of 2022, participants of QazTrade programs signed long-term contracts worth over US$700 million. Their products are now successfully exported to the markets of Russia, China, the countries of Central Asia and the Middle East.