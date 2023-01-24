Sunflower oil export increases by 2.5 times

Exports of sunflower oil increased by 2.5 times in a year. Kazakhstan sent almost 40 percent of this product abroad. Oil sales within the country have increased marginally, according to energyprom.kz. However, as analysts point out, the growth of production volumes allowed to fully meet the demand on both domestic and foreign markets. In general, at the end of 2022, Kazakhstan produced 62 percent more sunflower oil than a year earlier. At the same time, unrefined oil comprised the largest amount. It should be noted that due to a number of reasons, including the rise in the cost of raw materials, the prices of products jumped by 17 percent in a year.