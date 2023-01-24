Kazakh Government reviews Abai region development plan

Railway Ayagoz-Bakhty-China border section, ore-dressing plant, copper deposit industrial development, dry port and logistics park, as well the construction of a modern thermal power plant. These and other projects envisaged in the Comprehensive Plan for development of the Abai region were presented at the Government’s meeting. The document is designed for the period 2023 to 2027 and covers over a hundred of activities, including the implementation of investment projects, the development of housing and utilities, infrastructure, and environment. Over the five-year period, it is planned to attract 1.9 trillion tenge, mainly of private investment, to the region's economy. Effective implementation of the tasks of the Comprehensive Plan will ensure a 1.5-fold increase in industrial and gross agricultural output, and a 3.5-fold increase in investment in fixed assets.