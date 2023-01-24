Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Head of Sakha Republic Aysen Nikolayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aysen Nikolayev discussed the prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the regions of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Sakha in trade and economic, scientific, and cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in digitalization. The Kazakh President noted that the interaction has a positive impact on indicators of bilateral trade. Thus, there has been a significant growth in the trade turnover between the parties, and Kazakhstan intends to further deepen relations. In his turn, Aysen Nikolayev said that the Republic of Sakha is ready to cooperate with Kazakh companies in the trade of industrial products, mineral resources, and jewelry. The region is also interested in cooperation in digital technologies, creative industries, and cinema.