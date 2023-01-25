Kazakhstan to revise mechanism of preferential car loan program

Kazakhstan will revise the mechanism of the preferential car loan program. According to Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev, the next launch is expected until the end of the month. The car loan will amount to up to 10 million tenge. The cost of the car itself should not exceed 15 million tenge. Such measures are intended to make cars more accessible to the public, the minister said. To solve the problem of a tight supply of new cars, it is planned to increase vehicle production by 30 percent. In addition, a single platform for preferential car loans will be created in Kazakhstan, where citizens will be able to track affordable cars and their turn for a loan.

“The Industrial Development Fund discusses the revision of the mechanism of the program. Previously, Kazakh citizens would first contact car dealerships and then go to the bank. Now people can first apply to the Industrial Development Fund for booking an electronic queue, and then go to car dealerships. There, they will have to find the cars they need within two months. This mechanism is now being developed jointly by car manufacturers and the Industrial Development Fund,” Karabayev said.