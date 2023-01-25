Kazakh Government reviews bill on returning illegally withdrawn assets

Illegally withdrawn and returned assets will be used to finance projects to improve the welfare of Kazakh citizens. For this purpose, it is planned to establish a limited register of citizens who have to submit a special declaration. If an asset holder cannot prove their true origin, they will be recognized as improperly acquired and turned into state revenue. The relevant bill was considered at a meeting of the Economic Policy Council. It also prescribes the rules to remove conditions for the illegal withdrawal of assets and to encourage voluntary or compulsory return. The meeting was chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov with the participation of the heads of central government agencies, the Presidential Administration, the National Bank and the Prosecutor General’s Office. Smailov instructed the Ministry of Justice to continue working closely on the bill, taking into account all the opinions expressed.