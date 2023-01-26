Kazakhstan plans to set up third border crossing point to China

Kazakhstan plans to build a third border crossing point to China. The project is intended to unload the Dostyk and Altynkol border railway stations, as well as to increase the throughput capacity of the border crossing points of both countries by 20 million tonnes. The station will be opened as part of the construction of the new Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. Its estimated length is 270 kilometers. The project feasibility study will be drafted by June, while the construction is scheduled for 2024-2025. It should be noted that the construction of the checkpoint and the railway line will cost over 320 billion tenge. In addition to this project, a new dry port and logistics park are planned to be built on the Kazakh-Chinese border. This order was given earlier by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.