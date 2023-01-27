Bolashak Scholarship graduates listed among world’s top scientists

Three graduates of the Bolashak Scholarship Program entered the World's Top 2% Scientists ranking compiled by Stanford University analysts every year. The ranking is based on bibliometric study. It consists of two databases. The first one represents the most cited scientists for career-long impact. The second one includes the most widely cited scientists of the last year. Thus, Ratbai Myrzakulov from the Kazakhstan’s National Academy of Sciences made it to both lists for his research in astrophysics, gravity and cosmology. Other Bolashak graduates Nurlan Orazalin and Sarsenbek Montayev were included in the ranking of the best scientists of 2021.