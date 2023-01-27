President Tokayev receives Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek

Drinking water stations with the capacity of more than 100 cubic meters per day, gas-fired thermal power plants providing heat to eight million square meters of housing, and a CHP (combined heat and power) plant will be commissioned this year in Astana. The city’s mayor outlined the plans for the development of the country’s capital. Zhenis Kassymbek also reported on the implementation of the Comfortable School national project to the Head of State. This year, it is planned to start the construction of 25 new-format schools for 100,000 students. At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions on further development of social and engineering infrastructure of Astana, improvement and greening of the city.