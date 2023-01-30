Foreign direct investment flows in Kazakhstan’s economy increase

Kazakhstan should attract at least US$24.4 billion of foreign direct investment (FDI). The country’s government has set this task for 2023 for the regions and Kazakh Invest National Company. Also, it is necessary to enhance interaction with Kazakh foreign institutions, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov announced at a meeting of the investment headquarters. There were considered the outcome of the last year’s work of attracting investment in fixed assets and FDI. Following the results of nine months of 2022, investment inflow exceeded US$22 billion. This is nearly 18 percent more than in the same period in 2021. In addition, 46 investment projects were launched in sectors such as mechanical engineering, renewable energy, metallurgy, mining and metals, and agriculture. The top 10 investing countries were the Netherlands, the U.S., Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, South Korea, China, France, the UK, and Turkey.