Turkish investors implement new projects in Kazakh capital

Last year, eight foreign-invested plants worth a total of 36 billion tenge were launched in the Kazakh capital, according to the Astana mayor’s office. They include enterprises in the construction, chemical, wood-processing, pharmaceutical, and mechanical engineering industries. Turkish entrepreneurs were the main investors in the projects. For instance, a Turkish company invested over two billion tenge in a medical device manufacturing plant. Another investor established the production of metal products, PVC windows, stained glass windows, and medical equipment in the city. Its cost is more than 21 billion tenge. Plants to produce building materials, paints and lacquers, a house-building factory, as well as special machinery and furniture assembly enterprises were also launched in Astana. In addition, each of the investment projects has created additional jobs, the city officials noted.