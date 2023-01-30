Kazakhstan introduces changes in agricultural subsidy system

Approaches to state support of agro-industrial complex were revised in Kazakhstan. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, all subsidies with regard to financial instruments remain unchanged. They are also kept in crop production. As for livestock husbandry, the current subsidy rules for the acquisition of breeding stock remain the same, except for pig farming. The commodity-specific subsidies are also unchanged. However, payments for turkey and waterfowl meat are cancelled. All types and directions in investment subsidies have been systematised. Thus, the key aspects of the new rules of payments include increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of state support, strengthening control over the fulfilment of counter-obligations, and simplifying the procedure for receiving subsidies through digitalization. Earlier, the Agriculture Ministry reported that for 2023-2025 the volume of state support is about 400 billion tenge annually. Applications for the main types of agricultural subsidies will be accepted as early as February 1.