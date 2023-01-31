Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Hungary

Kazakhstan is ready to increase volumes and expand the range of goods supplied to Hungary, which is one of the most important partners of Kazakhstan among the EU states. Within 11 months of last year, the volume of trade between the two countries has grown by almost 30 percent to more than US$157 million. In the future, Kazakhstan and Hungary are determined to further strengthen their ties. In Budapest, the sides signed a number of memorandums of mutual understanding and cooperation in education, energy, and business. Prospects for interaction in other areas such as trade, education, finance, transport, environment, IT, and agriculture, were also discussed there. Referring to the figures, 32 Hungarian and 39 joint ventures are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, according to the data provided by the Ministry of National Economy. Moreover, Hungary is among the 73 countries whose citizens can travel to Kazakhstan without a visa. The countries are actively working together in this regard. Specifically, they cooperate on the conclusion of the Air Transport Agreement between the governments of the two states. In addition, Hungary is ready to assist Kazakhstan in joining the OECD.