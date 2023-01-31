Kazakhstan exports over 65 million tonnes of oil in 2022

Last year Kazakhstan exported over 65 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate. The total amount was almost US$47 billion, which is 51 percent more in value terms than in 2021, the State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry reports. It is worth noting that Italy is the major importer of domestic oil, since slightly more oil was delivered to that country if compared with other states in the world. The list of importing countries also includes the Netherlands, South Korea, China, Turkey, France, Romania, Singapore, Spain, India, Greece, Switzerland and Israel.