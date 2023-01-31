Businesses to be exempt from administrative liability for non-compliance with outdated requirements

This year, Kazakhstan will have a fully automated system of state control that will protect businesses from unwarranted inspections. This was discussed during the Government’s meeting. In 2022, 35 areas were automated and 16 information systems were integrated into the ‘Smart Data Ukimet’ analytical system. The work on the remaining spheres will continue. More than 100 experts from the business community were involved in implementing the ‘clean slate regulation’ reform. They identified more than 10,000 requirements that do not correspond to the main conditions of the new regulatory policy. Active work is currently underway to repeal them.

“The Register of mandatory business requirements is based on the Digital Government Support Center and launched on the ‘Smart Data Ukimet’ platform. It is a compulsory mechanism to ensure that regulatory acts are reviewed on a regular basis, which will enable the application of the ‘regulatory guillotine’ method to requirements that negatively affect the business environment. A special feature of the Register is that it provides for the exemption of entrepreneurs from administrative liability for violation of requirements,” said Alibek Kuantyrov, Kazakh Minister of National Economy.

The new regulatory policy is expected to increase the number of small and medium-sized business employees to 4.7 million people by 2029 and reduce the government involvement in the economy to 14 percent. This will primarily contribute to improving the business environment and creating favourable conditions for private entrepreneurs.