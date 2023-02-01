Car market development in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s automotive industry has a strong growth momentum. Last year, the country produced transport worth more than two trillion tenge. According to the Association of Automobile Business of Kazakhstan, this is the highest figure in the last seven years. In 2022, dealers sold five percent more vehicles. This is just over 123,000 new cars - both passenger and commercial. The best result for 2022 was demonstrated in December. Over 13,000 automobiles were sold this month, almost a third more than in the same period of 2021. In general, last year was distinguished by the emergence of new brands, as well as the expansion of the produced transport range at the existing factories. According to the National Statistics Bureau, almost 114,000 vehicles of all types have been manufactured in Kazakhstan since the beginning of 2022. The leader was the Kostanai region, with over 70,000 cars produced there. The car factory in Almaty increased production to 37,205 units. The remaining share of produced vehicles falls on Semei, Kokshetau and other regions. Analysts predict that this year the Kazakh car industry will continue to expand production capacity, increasing the localization of the output.