Kazakhstan plans to increase oil supplies through Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

A working group has been established in Kazakhstan in order to increase the transport capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to 6.5 million tonnes in 2023, the country’s Energy Ministry reported. This year, Kazakhstan intends to produce 90.5 million tonnes of oil, 71 million tonnes of which is planned to be exported. In the meantime, OPEC+ did not make any change to oil production quotas. Member countries will stay committed to the Declaration of Cooperation agreed on October 5, 2022. At that time, the alliance decided to lower their production output quotas by two million barrels per day starting from November.