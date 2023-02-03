Kazakhstan approves 2030 transport and logistics potential development concept
The Kazakh Government approved the 2030 concept of transport and logistics potential development of Kazakhstan, according to the country’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. The document provides a perspective on the development of all modes of transport, including rail, road, sea, air, and logistics. Thus, the Ministry will take measures to promptly ensure affordable, safe, and inclusive mobility. The actions are also expected to improve competitiveness of the country and transform it into a transit hub.