Trade turnover between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan grows by 39% in 2022

Kazakhstan’s commodity turnover with Azerbaijan amounted to about US$462 million in 2022, which is 39 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year, the Bureau of National Statistics reports. The country’s export to Azerbaijan reached US$375 million in January-December last year. Its growth is explained by the increased supply of oil and petrochemicals, wheat and other commodity items, experts note. Meanwhile, the list of imported goods from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan includes sugar, special-purpose floating facilities, cruise ships, ferries and other passenger transport vehicles, as well as black pipes.