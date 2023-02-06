Kazakhstan to launch 14 large chemical enterprises in 2023

This year, 14 chemical enterprises are intended to be launched in Kazakhstan. They include plants to produce emulsion explosives, solvents, chemical reagents for the metallurgical industry, and gelatin. Their total amount exceeds 58 billion tenge, according to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the country. The Ministry said that about 100 investment projects worth nearly six trillion tenge are to be implemented in the coming years. The biggest number of facilities in the chemical industry, namely 16, is expected to be launched in the Zhambyl region. Most of them will produce mineral fertilizers and inorganic chemicals. Another 13 projects are scheduled to be implemented in the Mangystau region in the near future. Green hydrogen, ammonia, carbamide, and bioprotein plants will start operating there. It is worth noting that 10 projects in Kazakhstan's chemical industry worth over 54.5 billion tenge were commissioned in 2022.