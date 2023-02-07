Kazakhstan intends to raise maximum amount of reimbursement of expenses for delivery of goods

Kazakhstan intends to raise the maximum amount of reimbursement to companies for certain costs of exported manufacturing goods. The document was published on the Open Legal Acts website by the country's Ministry of Trade and Integration. The increase will cover the costs of arranging the delivery of goods and payment for their transportation by road, rail, air, and sea transport. The maximum rate of part of the expenses reimbursed will be 100, 80, and 50 percent of the amount of taxes paid minus the value added tax refund, respectively. According to the most recent version of the regulation, the cost recovery is 80, 50, and 30 percent.