Agriculture Ministry: Kazakhstan ready to provide food assistance to Turkey

Kazakhstan is ready to provide food assistance to Turkey in the aftermath of the earthquake, stated Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev.

“It is important for us to help our fraternal country. If necessary, we are bound to give our assistance. We are ready to help. There must be a special request from Turkey. We have a fund that provides international humanitarian assistance,” he said.

It is to note that Kazakh rescuers flew to Turkey to help eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. The team has rescuers, health workers, canine squad. Earlier, it was reported that on February 6th, two earthquakes occurred in southeastern Turkey with magnitude 7.0 or greater. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning.