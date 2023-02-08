Kazakhstan set to launch about 150 investment projects in 2023

About 150 investment projects worth more than one trillion tenge are planned to be launched in Kazakhstan this year, reports the country’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. According to the office, the largest number of projects relates to the construction industry, food industry, mechanical engineering, and metallurgy. One of the major projects is in-pit crushing and conveying technology for coal mining, which is aimed to ensure the complete and rational extraction of rock reserves from a depth of 230 metres. It is also intended to launch a ferroalloy plant, which will manufacture up to 240,000 tonnes of product annually. A special coke plant with a capacity of 400,000 tonnes of products will be built as well. The construction of a chemical plant for the production of caustic soda and hydrochloric acid is planned, too. It will significantly decrease the import of essential industrial reagents and provide products to enterprises of Kazakhstan and neighbouring countries. The biggest number of projects are situated in Astana city, Aktobe and Almaty regions.